A Luton festival has qualified for the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA)

The new status for Bute Street Festival will bring exciting opportunities for aspiring filmmakers, musicians, and artists who are participating in it.

To mark the milestone, submissions for film, music, and art categories will open on July 1 – and will stay open until January 31, 2024. Next year’s festival is set to be held from April 18 to 20.

Benjamin Cyrus-Clark, festival director of Bute Street Festival, said: "This recognition reflects our commitment to supporting emerging artists and providing them with a platform to showcase their talent. We look forward to receiving exceptional submissions from filmmakers, musicians, and artists and celebrating the diverse creative spirit within our community."

Benjamin added: “This is a pivotal moment for both us and the town.”