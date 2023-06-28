News you can trust since 1891
Luton's Bute Street Festival qualifies for British Independent Film Awards

“This is a pivotal moment for both us and the town”
By Natalie Cummings
Published 28th Jun 2023, 17:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 17:29 BST

A Luton festival has qualified for the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA)

The new status for Bute Street Festival will bring exciting opportunities for aspiring filmmakers, musicians, and artists who are participating in it.

To mark the milestone, submissions for film, music, and art categories will open on July 1 – and will stay open until January 31, 2024. Next year’s festival is set to be held from April 18 to 20.

BIFA qualifying status will bring exciting opportunities for aspiring filmmakers, musicians, and artists who are participating in Bute Street Festival.
Benjamin Cyrus-Clark, festival director of Bute Street Festival, said: "This recognition reflects our commitment to supporting emerging artists and providing them with a platform to showcase their talent. We look forward to receiving exceptional submissions from filmmakers, musicians, and artists and celebrating the diverse creative spirit within our community."

Benjamin added: “This is a pivotal moment for both us and the town.”

You can find out more about the submission criteria by visiting the Bute Street Film Festival website.

