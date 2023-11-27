Hundreds of people met at the War Memorial to see the switch on

Hundreds of people turned out to watch Luton light up for Christmas for the annual switch on in the town centre at the weekend.

Peppa Pig and her brother, George, greeted families throughout the day, courtesy of Luton BID. On the stage, performers from the Ukrainian Choir, Warriorz Street Dance, Next Generation Youth Theatre and the Griffin Players entertained visitors. Other acts included Luton Youth Concert Band, Luton Youth Rock Band, Luton Youth Funk Orchestra and Luton Gospel Choir.

Luton’s mayor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif, Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins and Cllr Javeria Hussain, chair of Luton Rising which sponsored the event, took to the stage to switch on the lights.

On Facebook, Luton Borough Council said: “The annual Christmas light switch-on is a great moment for the town. It was exciting to see so many people – young and old – come together to share in this fantastic occasion.

“We are delighted at Luton Rising to be able to sponsor this event, which brings such joy to everyone and announces the beginning of another festive season for Luton.”

1 . Luton Christmas lights switch on Guests came together for a bit of festive fun. Photo: CGF PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales

2 . Luton Christmas lights switch on Luton Gospel Choir sang their hearts out on stage Photo: CGF PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales

3 . Luton Christmas lights switch on The mayor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif, Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins and Cllr Javeria Hussain, chair of Luton Rising, took to the stage to switch on the lights Photo: CGF PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales

4 . Luton Christmas lights switch on The Christmas lights in all their glory! Photo: CGF PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales