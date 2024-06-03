Luton’s ‘community’ pub says goodbye to landlady after 39 years behind the bar
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former bar staff, friends and regulars met at The Bricklayers Arms in High Town on Saturday (June 1) to say goodbye to Alison Taylor as she left the pub for the final time as its official landlady .
In November, the 67-year-old, who only joined the pub’s team to help out in 1985, revealed she would be leaving the place she has called home for the past three decades.
At her retirement party at the ‘Brickies’, she said: “It’s crazy, overwhelming. There are people here that I have not seen for 25 years.”
Former deputy mayor and Labour councillor for Round Green, Mark Rivers, travelled from Scotland to bid Alison farewell and was at the Bricklayers Arms on Alison’s opening night. He said: “She’s done brilliantly, and it’s a safe environment. It’s always felt like a safe place for us to be. She’s never suffered fools gladly.”
There were scores of people, like Mark, who had come across from the country to see Alison off, with the front and back bars full. Smiling faces packed out the beer garden, as friends got a final hug from the woman of the hour.
Rob Weir said: “She’s the heart of the pub, it’s going to be hard to replace her and a tough act to follow.”
Alison will pass the landlady baton to Marianna ‘Maz’ Brown, the owner of High Town bookshop ‘Brown Books’. Alison explained: “It’s a bit hard to pass [The Bricklayers Arms] on to someone else, so I hope she can keep it as it is.”
Maz worked as a barmaid in 1992. She said: “It’s great to see so many people here to celebrate everything Alison has done. There’ll be very little change initially, everything will stay the same, like with the real ale. Although, I have just made my first wine order.”
Emily worked behind the bar and called Alison “the best boss ever”. She added: “She’s made it a family, and we are all her children.”
Tom, who has been coming to the pub for the past 35 years, said: “I bought a flat nearby so I didn’t need to get a taxi back home.”
Iain Sinclair explained: “She did such an amazing job and made this place home, a real community.”
Babz Hobbs, who met her partner in the pub, said: “This has always been my safe space. If ever I'm struggling, I can come and play around in the garden. It’s the only pub I’d come into on my own as a woman.”
John Brunero explained: “Alison’s been like a mother to us for 35 years.”
While Julie, a regular of eight years, added: “It won’t be the same without her. It’s the end of an era.”
The pub was named CAMRA’s Pub of the Year for South Bedfordshire for the first time in its 200-year history. Last month, Alison received a certificate of appreciation for her ‘outstanding contribution to the community’.
During her speech, Alison added: “I love you all dearly and you're not just customers, you’re all my friends. I’m still going to be there for you, I’m not going far away. I’m here if you need me.”