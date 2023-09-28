Luton's Deadpool highlights men's mental health with free to join community group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton’s ‘superhero’ is taking the fight to a cause that is close to his heart – men’s mental health.

Luton’s Deadpool has created a new group with help from Pamtengo Radio, and named it X-4RCE as a nod to the Deadpool films. Talks, drop-in therapy, and support signposts will be provided.

The free-to-join group will be meeting every other Tuesday, starting on October 3, between 6pm and 7pm. Members will meet at Pamtengo Radio station, and anyone over 18 can join in.

Deadpool said: “I have struggled with mental health issues all my life, this culminated in a mental breakdown in late 2019 where I had to leave my job due to worsening of my condition. I have been trying to access services for the past 14 years and had very little luck.

"After realising no one was coming to help, I decided to help myself. Through years of study and research, I now have the tools at hand to not just help myself but also others. When we have more mental health issues we are more likely to commit more crime, take drugs and drink alcohol, and distance ourselves from society. This I believe is the primary cause for most problems we face as a community in Luton.”