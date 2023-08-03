Luton's Disability Pride Month features Sunflower Run and awareness events

Luton celebrated its disabled community with a range of events including a themed run for Disabled Pride Month.

The international initiative ‘Disabled Pride Month’, which takes place in July. highlights the creativity, resilience, and achievements of people with disabilities. Luton’s Disability Network, which is made up of residents, parents, carers, and representatives from community organisations, worked on providing activities throughout the month of July and branded it as 'DisABILITY Celebration Month'.

Events such as awareness workshops at St George’s Square each week, and a Sunflower Run themed around the symbol for hidden disabilities took place. The Sunflower Run was inspired by the Love Luton Run Fest and had a BSL interpreter, guides, and additional marshals for participants in wheelchairs.

Members of the public take part in the Sunflower Run

On Sunday (July 30), the community was invited to Wardown Park’s bandstand for a final event to round off the month.

Music24 opened and closed the Sunday celebrations, and a mini parade featuring carnival costumes made in collaboration between UK Centre for Carnival Arts, VIP (Visually Impaired People) Social Club and Shop Mobility took place.

A spokesperson said: “The Disability Network group wanted to mark Disability Pride Month in Luton for the first time as DisABILITY Celebration Month to raise awareness amongst the wider community and highlight the diversity experiences within our town.