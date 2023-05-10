A Luton radio that champions diversity has been given more than £61,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Diverse FM Community Media and Training has received £61,463 to celebrate its 25th anniversary. To mark the occasion, Diverse FM will work with young people from diverse community backgrounds and provide training to help them develop key skills.

After completing the training and research, a film will be made to look at memories and experiences of listening to the radio, and how broadcasting has changed.

Pictured: Young people at Diverse FM