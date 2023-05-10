News you can trust since 1891
Luton’s Diverse FM awarded over £61,000 from National Lottery Fund

“Diverse FM Community Media and Training is more than a radio station.”

Published 10th May 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:37 BST

A Luton radio that champions diversity has been given more than £61,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Diverse FM Community Media and Training has received £61,463 to celebrate its 25th anniversary. To mark the occasion, Diverse FM will work with young people from diverse community backgrounds and provide training to help them develop key skills.

After completing the training and research, a film will be made to look at memories and experiences of listening to the radio, and how broadcasting has changed.

Pictured: Young people at Diverse FM
Station manager and trustee, Mick Foster was grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for the grant. He said: “It has two sides of its operation. One side is broadcasting in and around Luton and the other side is providing a wide range of training, education and learning and community and youth development, mainly targeted at the local community experiencing poverty and other socio-economic inequalities.”

