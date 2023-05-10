Luton’s Diverse FM awarded over £61,000 from National Lottery Fund
“Diverse FM Community Media and Training is more than a radio station.”
A Luton radio that champions diversity has been given more than £61,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Diverse FM Community Media and Training has received £61,463 to celebrate its 25th anniversary. To mark the occasion, Diverse FM will work with young people from diverse community backgrounds and provide training to help them develop key skills.
Advertisement
Advertisement
After completing the training and research, a film will be made to look at memories and experiences of listening to the radio, and how broadcasting has changed.
Station manager and trustee, Mick Foster was grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for the grant. He said: “It has two sides of its operation. One side is broadcasting in and around Luton and the other side is providing a wide range of training, education and learning and community and youth development, mainly targeted at the local community experiencing poverty and other socio-economic inequalities.”