Luton based easyJet’s cabin crew will be serving up Christmas cheer across the UK with a special festive service for retirement home residents starting in Wixams.

The airline’s ‘Jolly Trolley’ service will see cabin crew bringing a warm welcome to their local retirement homes and villages, delivering a range of festive treats including mince pies, mulled wine and hot chocolate, with a side of Christmas carolling to complete the festive experience.

The service will be rolled out in retirement villages and homes throughout December and on the first trip on the UK Tour of the ‘Jolly Trolley’, easyJet cabin crew made a surprise trip to residents at Wixam’s Retirement Village.

Delivering mulled wine and mince pies to apartments and communal areas at the village, the crew also sang carols, which even saw some residents joining in and sharing their own talents!

Jennifer Heseltine, a resident at the Wixams site said: “We absolutely loved the visit from easyJet cabin crew. It truly made their week, and most of us haven’t stopped talking about it since. The whole experience was such a treat, and we all got so stuck into the carolling”

Pam Clark, a Cabin Manager for easyJet who is based in Luton said about bringing the service to Wixham’s: “Making our customers feel welcome and giving them a fantastic experience when they fly with us is a really important part of what we do and so I loved being part of this initiative as it meant I could bring that famous inflight service to my very own community and spark a little extra joy this Christmas.”