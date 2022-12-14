Luton’s easyJet launches new route to Spain as autumn 2023 flights go on sale
The new destination is known as Europe’s orchard
The new destination, known as Europe’s orchard and surrounded by two mountain ranges will operate three times a week from April 1 with flights departing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and Fridays throughout next summer.
The airline has also put its autumn 2023 schedule on sale meaning seats on tens of thousands of flights between 1 October and 30 November 2023 will be available to snap up early at low fares, across the entire easyJet network.
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “It will help us to deliver growth in Luton and offer customers an even wider range of destinations, providing them with a direct connection to a region which offers a variety of rich culture and beautiful beaches in abundance, all with low fares and great customer service."