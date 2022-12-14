easyjet is flying to Murca

Luton based easyJet has announced a new route to Murcia in south west Spain.

The new destination, known as Europe’s orchard and surrounded by two mountain ranges will operate three times a week from April 1 with flights departing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and Fridays throughout next summer.

The airline has also put its autumn 2023 schedule on sale meaning seats on tens of thousands of flights between 1 October and 30 November 2023 will be available to snap up early at low fares, across the entire easyJet network.