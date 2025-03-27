Luton’s Eid festival returns to Wardown Park - and it’s open to all

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 27th Mar 2025
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 12:39 BST
Eid festivals in years gone by. Picture: Tahareem Farquharplaceholder image
Eid festivals in years gone by. Picture: Tahareem Farquhar
For a 15th year running, the two-day Eid celebrations will come to Wardown Park – and the free event is open to all communities in Luton.

The festival will get under way either on Sunday, March 30 or Monday, March 31 - depending on the moon’s position.

On the day of Eid, there will be a grand firework display in Popes Meadow, at 9.30pm.

From 1pm until 9.30pm, families can enjoy the fun fair attractions, entertainment stages, donkey rides, circus performers and fire jugglers.

Food and dessert stalls will also be around the park for guests to enjoy a range of international cuisines.

With over 10,000 people expected over two days, there is also plenty for the children to do - like henna, face painting, arts and crafts.

Event organiser, Tahareem Farquhar, encouraged people from across the town to join in with the celebrations, not just the Muslim community.

She said: "We are a community cohesion charity. It's for the whole community. It's for people from all faiths, cultures, beliefs, walks of life, to come together in the park and just have fun and bring the community together.”

Attendees can check their website for confirmation of the event date.

Tahareem added: “Everyone is invited to join in the celebrations. I would be happy for people to join us.”

People who use the Luton Foodbank have been given special vouchers for a meal and free rides as part of the event.

