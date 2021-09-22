Luton's family's fears for doctor trapped in Afghanistan

The Luton family of a doctor trapped in Afghanistan have been appealing to their local MP in a bid to trace her.

Sarah Owen raised the case during a House of Commons debate on Afghanistan on September 15, when she slammed what she said was a shameful response to the crisis from the British Government.

The Luton North MP said the doctor "who has been on the frontline of the former regime's vaccination programme and women's rights campaign, was now stranded and terrified for her life.

Luton North MP Sarah Owen

"Ministers knew the details of her case yet she was turned away [from safety]," she said. "And I would be grateful if you could update me on her case."

Ms Owen said 69 of her constituents had been in contact with her to find out the fate of relatives trying to flee the area.

"We have had a handful back but there are many we've had no response for," she said.