Ferrars Academy in Macauley Road passed its first Ofsted inspection in five years with flying colours.

Rated Good by the government department for scrutinising educational services and standards, its pupils were described as ‘enthusiastic eco warriors and play leaders.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report, published this month, noted that: “In lessons, pupils are eager to respond to the high expectations of their teachers. They listen carefully to their teachers and other adults.

Ferrars Academy in Macauley Road which has been rated Good by Ofsted

"Pupils know it is ‘important to be nice to everyone’. They spontaneously applaud and encourage each other in lessons and feel safe in the care of their teachers and peers.

"Bullying happens rarely, and pupils are confident that teachers stop it quickly.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report also commented on the fact that the youngsters are learning to be caring citizens - they perform for local residents at ‘Time For Tea’ and share books over the phone in ‘Silver Stories.’

They’re also taught about places of special interest and places of worship in their local area, in addition to Luton Carnival. And they explore the world beyond Luton with visits to iconic venues like the Royal Opera House.

On the whole, pupils behave well. Teachers are quick to refocus and encourage anyone whose attention is waning.

In Nursery, adults help children to learn to listen, to take turns and to share. This continues in Reception and across the school. Pupils work sensibly together on tasks and are confident to ask if they do not understand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At breaktimes and during outdoor learning, they’re encouraged to include others in their imaginative play and to share equipment.

Mention is also made of the strong and caring relationships between adults and pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Teachers check understanding and regularly review their progress while training results in carefully planned, personalised support.

Staff are proud to be part of the ‘Ferrars family’. Governors and trustees use the strengths in their team to ensure the school continues to improve.

In addition, safeguarding arrangements are effective. Appropriate checks are undertaken when appointing new staff and relevant advice is sought when needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement