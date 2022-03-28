Luton's fly-tippers face being named and shamed

Luton Council is increasing the pressure on fly-tippers after claims its name and shame policy did not go far enough.

Liberal Democrat councillors said the current policy on fly-tippers was half-hearted because the identity of offenders is not published.

“The council policy says ‘Name and Shame’ but up to now the shaming has been anonymous. What’s the point of that?", said Liberal Democrat leader Cllr David Franks. "Anyone who dumps rubbish should have their name published as widely as possible. Let everyone see just who is responsible for making Luton look like no-one cares.”

A recent fly tipping incident at Power Court

"The names should also be published in council press releases on the subject. Whilst we are at it, what about residents who give their rubbish for disposal to people who do not have a waste carrier's licence? Not everyone knows that's an offence as well and could attract a fine. There are lots of people offering waste 'disposal service' for a small fee. Much of this ends up fly-tipped and has to be removed at council taxpayers' expense."

"You should always ask to see the waste carrier's licence. If you get a rude reply - they almost certainly don't have one."

Luton Council leader Hazel Simmonds said last week that the council had a zero tolerance to fly tippers. Between March 2021 and March 2022, the council carried 829 investigations, with 75 warnings and 343 fixed penalty notices being issued. By comparison, there were 179 fixed penalty notices issued between June 2020 and June 2021.