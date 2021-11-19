Luton's Geneva drums with BBC weatherman in epic £3million Children in Need fundraiser

A 11-year-old drummer from Luton joined a BBC weatherman live on TV to support his challenge to drum for 24 hours and raise money for Children in Need.

Geneva London joined Owain Wyn Evans on last Thursday's Blue Peter programme (November 11) to raise awareness of his challenge.

The 11-year-old, who has been playing the drums since her seventh birthday, described supporting Owain as one of the 'most amazing weeks' she has ever had.

Geneva was one of 50 drummers who joined Owain on the Big Bang segment live on BBC1 on Friday, November 12, to kick off his drumathon - performing the BBC News theme like it has never been heard before!

She said: "It was really fun, because it is one of the most amazing weeks I have ever had.

"On Thursday I went to the Blue Peter Studio, that was really fun because I got to go on a show that I love watching, I'm a big fan of the show.

"When I got there I was so excited, I got to do a jam session with Owain on household items. It was such a fun experience.

"On Friday, I was on BBC Breakfast. It was exciting because that is a show that people across the country watch, and I was on there, that felt amazing. It was surreal to be part of that experience.

"We also recorded the Big Bang segment, there was 50 of us that joined him, and we played a different version of the BBC theme tune.

"That was awesome, like nothing I have experienced before. I was also wearing a jacket, that my mum and I designed!

"I also got to go on the One Show, I did a drumming performance to the Strictly theme tune, I think some of the people from the show were there as well.

"On the Saturday, I was there when Owain finished his drumathon. The weekend felt like more than two days, it was just so amazing.

"It is something that you dream about, you never expect it to happen so quickly.

"As a result of the drumathon, £3million was raised for Children in Need, the target was £1million.

"Raising money for Children In Need made it extra special, we all got to do what we love for a brilliant cause.

"If people are able to support Children In Need, they can visit their website to make a donation."

Owain started the challenge on Friday and completed it Saturday morning when he played along to Britney Spears’ 1999 hit, Hit Me Baby One More Time.

He was joined at different times throughout the challenge by celebrities including Harry Judd from McFly and comedian Al Murray.

This amazing moment has since gone viral, helping Owain's 24-hour Drumathon raise over £3million.

Keysha, Geneva's mum, said: "She loved every minute of it, on the Thursday, she was a special guest on the Blue Peter show, she performed a drum solo and then joined Owain drumming on household items to encourage people at home to join in with his drumathon.

"On the Friday, Owain kicked off the drumathon, and Geneva spoke to BBC Breakfast, before performing. She was also one of the 50 drummers that performed on the Big Bang segment.

"She was then on The One Show and she did a performance to the Strictly theme tune, she had the best weekend."

You can watch Geneva supporting Owain here, the video is also available on YouTube - www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7MDfQW8xo4.

Children in Need aims to help ensure every child in the UK is safe, happy, secure and has the opportunities they need to reach their potential.

The annual Children in Need show will be broadcast on BBC One at tonight (Friday) from 7pm.