Luton's Globe football team wins trophy in BT Sports Pub Cup
A Luton pub football team did itself proud after winning a trophy in a tournament against other teams from across the country.
The Globe Football Club donned their stripes in a bid to win the BT Sports Pub Cup, with legendary former England manager Glenn Hoddle among the spectators.
The boys kept up the spirit during a smackdown of seven-aside football matches in Bisham Abbey against six other teams - starting from 10.30am and finishing at almost 6pm.
In their final match, they scored their way to victory after a nail-biting penalty.
Team manager Aaron Pearson said: "We didn't win in first place, which was gutting, but we won the plate trophy up against some really tough competition. The players on all the teams were excellent.
"It was a long day and I was really proud of the lads," said Aaaron. "We'll definitely try again next year and we're still competing in the North Home Counties Sunday Football League."
After a gruelling day, the lads returned to The Globe pub on Union Street, where a good time was had by all as the team rejoiced over their trophy win.
Landlady Jeanette Loughran said: "Even if we'd came back empty-handed, I'd still have been proud. But that last penalty - I've never seen such determination. It was a great day."
Players included Kieran, Mason, Charlie, Jack T, Jack W, Lewis, James, Benny, Connor, Roger, Mateusz in goal and team captain Callum.
The team also gave a special thanks to sponsor Danny Friel, who helped finance their kit.