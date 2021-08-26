Luton's Globe football team wins trophy in BT Sports Pub Cup

The Globe F. C. celebrate after competing in the BT Sports Pub Cup

The Globe Football Club donned their stripes in a bid to win the BT Sports Pub Cup, with legendary former England manager Glenn Hoddle among the spectators.

The boys kept up the spirit during a smackdown of seven-aside football matches in Bisham Abbey against six other teams - starting from 10.30am and finishing at almost 6pm.

In their final match, they scored their way to victory after a nail-biting penalty.

The players before the match

Team manager Aaron Pearson said: "We didn't win in first place, which was gutting, but we won the plate trophy up against some really tough competition. The players on all the teams were excellent.

"It was a long day and I was really proud of the lads," said Aaaron. "We'll definitely try again next year and we're still competing in the North Home Counties Sunday Football League."

After a gruelling day, the lads returned to The Globe pub on Union Street, where a good time was had by all as the team rejoiced over their trophy win.

Landlady Jeanette Loughran said: "Even if we'd came back empty-handed, I'd still have been proud. But that last penalty - I've never seen such determination. It was a great day."

The Globe F. C. won the plate trophy at the games

Players included Kieran, Mason, Charlie, Jack T, Jack W, Lewis, James, Benny, Connor, Roger, Mateusz in goal and team captain Callum.