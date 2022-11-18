The Griffin Players put on Cinderella earlier this year. But they'll be back in the festive panto spot at Luton's Library Theatre with Jack and the Beanstalk in December

They had a sell out show with Cinderella earlier this year but now they’re back in the festive slot at Luton Library Theatre with perennial favourite Jack and the Beanstalk.

As a true community theatre group, they aim to make their shows as accessible as possible and this year is no different.

They’ll be holding a relaxed performance at 11am on Saturday December 17, designed for young children with learning difficulties, autism or sensory communication disorders, and their parents.

This means the house lights will be kept on instead of lowered, doors will be left open so the audience can take time out if they wish, loud bangs and sudden shocks will be removed, the music will be quieter than usual and the story will be explained beforehand.

Griffin vice chairman John O'Leary-Fawcett said: “We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Active Luton and helping the Energise Luton Christmas holiday camps with another special performance on December 17. This will enable children up to the age of 16 who are on income-related free school meals and their families to enjoy our pantomime.”

He added: “This is particularly important in the current cost of living crisis.”

The popular drama group began life in 1931 as part of the Concert Party and Dramatic Section of the Vauxhall Motors Recreation Club (VMRC).