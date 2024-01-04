They are partnering with Wooden Hill Coffee Company in Ampthill

A cafe in Luton is set to re-open with an exciting new menu.

The Hat Factory Cafe will open its doors on Tuesday (January 9) from 9am, with the option to buy Wooden Hill Coffee from Ampthill. The Wooden Hill Coffee company is named after the expression ‘up the wooden hill to Bedfordshire’.

The Hat Factory is a facility in the town centre that hosts live music, contemporary dance, theatre, film, workshops, and more. In 2019, the centre was updated to feature a cafe space for visitors.

The Hat Factory Cafe in Luton