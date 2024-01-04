Luton's Hat Factory cafe set to reopen with new menu - and the first 100 customers get a discount
A cafe in Luton is set to re-open with an exciting new menu.
The Hat Factory Cafe will open its doors on Tuesday (January 9) from 9am, with the option to buy Wooden Hill Coffee from Ampthill. The Wooden Hill Coffee company is named after the expression ‘up the wooden hill to Bedfordshire’.
The Hat Factory is a facility in the town centre that hosts live music, contemporary dance, theatre, film, workshops, and more. In 2019, the centre was updated to feature a cafe space for visitors.
According to the Culture Trust, the first 100 customers will get a 10 per cent deal on their next order. They said: “We are thrilled to announce an enticing new menu spotlighting Wooden Hill Coffee, a locally roasted, fair-trade artisanal brew. We take pride in partnering with Wooden Hill Coffee, whose commitment includes planting a tree for every 100 kg of coffee sold.”