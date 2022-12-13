Justin Doherty at The Bear Club

There were fears the club, on Mill Yard in Guildford Street, would be closing this month after eight years in the town.

It has been a beacon for music lovers across the UK ever since it opened in 2014 - with a constant line-up of critically acclaimed jazz, blues and rock performers.

Advertisement

Earlier this year owner Justin Doherty had announced this Christmas would be the club’s last, citing financial pressures and personal reasons for having to make the decision to close.

But to the delight of fans, this week he announced new owners had been found and the club will reopen in February.

In an email to supporters he said: “Having been approached a few weeks ago, meetings have taken place at a furious pace to see what is possible and how, when and what might be the future.

Advertisement

“I will be gone, remaining only in spirit and questionable carpentry, but the club will ride again.

“The new owners, Neil and Giles, love The Bear. They are passionate about keeping it alive, and that motivation had to be listened to.

Advertisement

“If one thing has been consistent over the last few months, it was the question from all of you as to whether there was anyone to buy it, or hand it over to. Until this point, and across the years, the answer was a solid no. Of course, there was a lot of flippant offers over the bar, but there really hadn’t been anyone who’d demonstrated the equal amount of passion, ethos and respect that was required to pry this project from my fingers.”

“Your job, now The Bear remains, is to return the love to Neil and Giles. Let’s reward them for sticking their necks out for Luton and music, and for keeping this thing on the rails.

Advertisement

“Thank you. To all of you. You know what you’ve done.”

The club had received a stay of execution after receiving a Government grant in 2020 in the pandemic, and in 2015 punters crowdfunded more than £9,000 for soundproofing over fears it could close over noise abatement issues.

Advertisement