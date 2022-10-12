Staff from The Perfume Shop have completed work on a special “Scentsory” garden for residents at the hospice.

As part of their 30th birthday celebrations this year, The Perfume Shop, which has a store in Luton, pledged to create the space in conjunction with their Feel Good When You Smell Good initiative which has seen the retailer donate 3,000 paid hours of volunteering to good causes.

Since July, a team of 60 have spent over 310 hours planting, landscaping, and decorating the garden to create a place of peace and reflection for the patients, staff and families at the hospice which provides free, specialist care for adults and children with life-limiting illnesses.

The scensory garden

Karen Harris, Head of Marketing said: “Keech Hospice is a wonderful cause that gives an invaluable service to the community. Where better to have volunteered our time and celebrated our 30th birthday than to have created this wonderful garden which will enrich the lives of those supported by the hospice?".

Liz Searle, Chief Executive Officer at Keech Hospice, said:” We are thrilled and so thankful to The Perfume Shop and L’Oreal for the 'Scentsory’ garden. It’s going to be the perfect place to just sit, be still and enjoy. The garden and all its aromas will provide a beautiful space for reflecting, relaxation and escapism not only for patients but also for our dedicated excellent care team and volunteers. At a time when a person needs peace or when families want to sit, laugh, and make memories – the 'Scentsory’ garden will be there.”