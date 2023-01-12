TV’s Love Island returns on Monday with Luton’s Lana Jenkins hotly tipped as the favourite to win Top Female in the new series.

Lana, a 25-year-old make-up artist, is 2/1 in the betting to walk away from the dating show villa with the coveted crown.

Lana, who reportedly dated ‘I’m a Celebrity’s’ Owen Warner in 2020, was an extra on TV soap ‘Benidorm’ as a child.

Luton's Lana Jenkins is a contestant on the news series of Love Island which starts on Monday

She said: “I’ve been single for quite a while, I’m normally a relationship type of person so the fact that I’ve been single for two, almost three, years is quite rare for me.

"I think I will bring a lot of flirtation, I’m funny and I think I’m just a good person – so I will probably get on with everyone. I’ll just go in there, have a laugh and have a really good time. If I’m lucky, and there is someone I get along with, I think it could be really special. I’m looking for something that's a bit deeper, something more serious that could turn into something long term and hopefully a little love story.”

Anna-May Robey, a 20-year-old payroll administrator from Swansea is the 3/1 second favourite in the betting.

27-year-old Olivia Hawkins, from Brighton, is the show’s oldest contestant and is third favourite while Liverpool’s Tanya Manhenga and North London's Tanyel Revan wrap up the betting.

Will Young, a 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire, is 2/1 favourite to finish as Top Male in the series.

A 24-year-old from Manchester, Kai Fagan, is 3/1 second favourite.

As previously there are five male and five female contestants joining the line-up at the start of the show but a host of other love hopefuls are expected to enter enter the villa as the show progresses.

Love Island returns January 16 on itv2 and itvx.

The first Winter Love Island series took place in 2020 and after three years it’s set to be as popular with viewers.