Luton's Lemon Crispy Chicken and Pizza shortlisted for Takeaway of the Year at national awards

Lemon Crispy Chicken and Pizza, based on Old Bedford Road in Luton, has been nominated as a finalist for Best Takeaway of the Year at The Food Awards England 2025

Lemon Crispy Chicken and Pizza, based on Old Bedford Road in the town, has been shortlisted in the Best Takeaway of the Year category at the Food Awards England 2025.

It has twice won Best Takeaway of the Year for the south of England and in 2023 was named the Overall Winner for Best Takeaway in England.

Its other recognition includes Local Food and Community Awards presented by the Luton South MP in two successive years.

The takeaway, which holds a five-star hygiene rating, was founded by Syed Shah, who said he was honoured by the nomination.

“We are truly honoured to be shortlisted once again for the Best Takeaway of the Year at the Food Awards England 2025,” Shah said.

“This recognition means a lot to us, and we are confident that we will bring this award home once again - to make Luton proud.

“We owe our success to our loyal customers, our hardworking team, and the incredible support of our local community.”

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at The Eastside Rooms in Birmingham on November 17.

