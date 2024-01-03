Luton's Muslim community begins 2024 with street-clean campaign
Volunteers from Luton kicked off the new year by cleaning the town's streets.
Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) members took part in a mass street-clean across Luton town centre and Bushmead on January 1.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The day began with pre-dawn prayers at 6am in the Bushmead Community Centre, before volunteers went on to clean Luton’s streets for three hours.
The yearly New Year’s Day Street Clean-Up campaign took place across 76 locations in the UK. AMYA explains that in Islamic teachings taught by Prophet Muhammad, cleanliness is an integral part of the faith. It aims to ‘nurture cleaner and more inviting neighbourhoods for all’.
Adnaan Ahmad Taujoo, president at AMYA Luton said, "New Year's Day offers a splendid chance to kickstart the year positively by giving back to the cherished local communities.
"Our street cleaning endeavours not only enhance aesthetics but also aim to inspire community pride."
Email [email protected] to participate in future community initiatives run by AMYA.