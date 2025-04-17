Luton's Myles Smith makes it on TIME'S 100 Most Influential People list

British singer Myles Smith poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the BRIT Awards 2025. Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Luton legend and Brit winner, Myles Smith, has solidified his place as an international star after being named as one of TIME’s most influential people in 2025.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 26 years old, Myles is one of the younger people to make it on the TIME100 this year.

The singer-songwriter opened for Ed Sheeran on his last world tour – who is on the list too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on the ‘most influential’ list is Demi Moore, Gisèle Pelicot, Kier Starmer, Adrien Brody, Kristen Wiig, Simone Biles, Serena Williams and Snoop Dogg.

Myles, who is currently in North American on his solo tour, said: “2025 most influential people. A Luton boy haha. Thank you TIME.”

For his entry, Grammy-nominated artist Shaboozey wrote about his experience with the singer.

He said: “Myles sees music as a limitless form of expression—and something meant to be shared with everyone. A singular talent, he has the ability to tell a compelling story over driven, energetic acoustic-guitar instrumentals with the sort of raw timbre that proves singer-songwriter music is still alive in the age of Top 40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A warm, funny guy with an honest smile and a big heart, Myles encourages us through his music to see the world and all the wonderful things life and love have to offer. His music is welcoming and familiar, and I’d love to see his story told in a movie one day. Thank you, Myles, for inspiring me and countless others with your gift. We are forever grateful.”

After Canada and the United States, Myles is touring in Australia.