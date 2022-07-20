Luton's new anti smoking campaign - as figures reveal 190 people in the town die smoking related deaths a year

And the town is among the top 20% in the UK for smoking-related deaths.

As part of its bid to tackle the health issues, Luton Council has welcomed ‘The Khan review: making smoking obsolete’; an Independent review by Dr Javed Khan OBE into the government’s ambition to make England smoke free by 2030.

With the government’s new National Tobacco Control Plan due to be released this summer, Tobacco Free Luton is developing a new Luton tobacco strategy to help prevent people from starting smoking, and help smokers to quit, by targeting priority populations where smoking is more common.

Councillor Khtija Malik, portfolio holder for public health, said: “Preventing people from starting smoking, and helping smokers to quit remains a key priority for Luton and we welcome this review to help us double our efforts.”

The council continues to work with a range of partners such as trading standards, the NHS, and Luton’s stop smoking service Total Wellbeing Luton to reduce the number of people smoking in Luton. The council has also taken various steps to discourage smoking in the town including designated no smoking zones in parks, playgrounds, areas around the town centre and St. George’s Square.

Councillor Malik added: “As well as the health impacts, smoking also has a wider financial impact on Luton. It affects some of our most vulnerable populations, those living in social housing; routine/manual workers; those suffering with mental illness and pregnant women. This report appropriately recommends more funding to stop young people from starting smoking, raising the age of sale, and reducing the appeal of smoking through a mass media campaign to create a smokefree culture.”