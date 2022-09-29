Luton's new helpline aims to support people with alcohol problems

The helpline will be for people who feel they have a problem with alcohol

A pilot alcohol helpline has been launched in Luton, offering support and advice for people with mild to moderate alcohol problems who would not meet the threshold for more specialised alcohol services.

The helpline is a direct response to research on alcohol helplines conducted by researchers from the University of Bedfordshire’s Institute of Applied Social Research and Dr Sarah Wadd. It will provide supplementary support to people already attending alcohol services out of hours or in between appointments.

The pilot is a collaboration of local partners: Luton Council, Change Grow Live ResoLUTiONs, and supported by the University of Bedfordshire.

Cllr Khtija Malik, Portfolio Holder for Public Health Luton said: “We know that the greatest proportion of alcohol-related harm is from the broader population with alcohol problems of mild to moderate severity. The helpline will be able to support people who might be concerned about their drinking but maybe feel reluctant or unready to contact specialist services.

“For us the success of the campaign will not only be the number of people calling the helpline, but will also highlight the risks associated with drinking alcohol, make them think twice and change their behaviour as a result.”

Sally Cartwright, Director of Public Health for Luton said: “Many people with alcohol problems do not or will not seek treatment from alcohol services due to a range of barriers including stigma and shame, service operating hours and practical issues around appointment attendance such as transport and caring responsibilities.”

The campaign features a powerful story from Geri whose loving partner James died due to alcohol, and how it robbed them of their future life and happiness together.

Geri said: “I want to tell James’ story because I want others to realise the impact alcohol has on your body and I don’t want anybody to go through what we have been through.”

“So please if you feel that you, a loved one or a friend might be drinking a bit too much, and you or they don’t know how to make that first step, call the helpline now. I firmly believe that if the helpline had been in operation at the time it might have saved James life.”