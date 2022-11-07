News you can trust since 1891

Luton’s night skies a blaze of colour in fireworks extravaganza

Rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm

By Lynn Hughes
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 3:19pm

The skies over Luton were a riot of colour and extravagance for this year’s annual fireworks display.

The crowds at Pope’s Meadow were treated to fireworks and entertainment at the free event, organised by Luton Council and sponsored by Luton Rising.

Rain failed to dampen the enthusiasm of the crowds who began arriving at around 6.30pm to get a good spot to watch the spectacular which started at 7.30pm.

The event was sponsored by Luton Rising - Photo Tony Margiocchi

Entertainment started at 7pm and there were fairground rides, as well as hot food, snack and drinks available.

The event was held at Popes Meadow - photo Tony Margiocchi
The fireworks lit up the night sky- Photo Tony Margiocchi
