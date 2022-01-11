Luton's Noah charity makes urgent plea for donations

A Luton-based homeless charity has issued an urgent plea for donations of unwanted items it can sell to help local vulnerable people.

NOAH’s charity shops in High Town and Lewsey Farm are both on the hunt for women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, shoes, toys and other bric-a-brac items to help support the services they provide in Luton and Bedfordshire.

High Town shop manager, Agnes Buckwell said: “Not only do our shops help to provide financial support to help local vulnerable people, but they are also a lifeline for so many. Lots of people cannot afford the luxury of buying brand new items in high street shops and they come to us for affordable alternatives, and in particular clothing.”

The Noah charity shops are appealing for donations

“If you or your family have clothing and other items that you no longer need, you could make a huge difference to many local people by donating to us.”

The NOAH Lewsey Farm and High Town shops raise funds to provide a number of services for people in the most severe poverty including: hot meals, health services, clothing, shower and laundry services, accommodation support, and more.