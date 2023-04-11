Hat makers, creatives and supporters of Brain Tumour Research met at Hat Works in Luton for the charity’s Wear A Hat Day fundraiser last month.

The town’s oldest hat factory was lit up in pink on March 31 to honour the families affected by brain tumours as part of the charity’s campaign to ‘light up the UK’ during Brain Tumour Awareness Month.

Among those at the event were Luton couple Yasmin Stannard and husband Khuram Liaquat. Their daughter Amani died of a glioblastoma last February.

Yasmin and Khuram in front of the lit up Hat Works building

Yasmin said: “As Lutonians, it’s fantastic to see the charity and Hat Works coming together to raise awareness and funds to help those affected by this devastating disease.”

She added: “It was also lovely to see the Hat Works building lit up in the shocking pink colour of Brain Tumour Research, a beautiful but important reminder that we need to shine a light on brain tumours and invest more in research so a cure can be found.”

There were members of the British Hat Guild at the event with its chairman, royal hat maker Stephen Jones OBE raffling off his creations as prizes.

Sam Javid, creative director of The Culture Trust Luton, said: “We were honoured to host Wear a Hat Day in Luton, the centre of British hat making.”