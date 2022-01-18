Luton's political boundaries are on the move. But how will they affect you?

The names of Bury Park and Wardown will disappear from Luton Council under new plans by the Local Government Boundary Commission.

A redrawing of the political map means although the town will retain the same number of councillors, the boundaries of all wards have been redrawn and historic names have been changed.

Bury Park and Wardown will be renamed Beech Hill and Biscot in order to more accurately reflect local communities.

The ward recommendations for Luton

And the boundaries of Biscot ward have been modified to include all the streets branching from Biscot Road, and those of Wigmore ward to include the entire Telscombe Way estate.

Forty people and organisations made comments to help decide the new wards.

The final recommendations from the Commission state that residents should be represented by 48 councillors, the same as the current arrangements.

Luton should have 20 wards, one more than there are now formed, of 12 two-councillor wards and eight three-councillor wards. The boundaries of all wards should change; none will stay the same.

Publishing the recommendations, Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “We are very grateful to people in Luton. We looked at all the views they gave us. They helped us improve our earlier proposals.

“We believe the new arrangements will guarantee electoral fairness while maintaining local ties.”

The Local Government Boundary Commission is the independent body that draws these boundaries. It has reviewed Luton to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

The Commission has made further changes to its earlier proposals. Details can be found on its website at https://www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/eastern/bedfordshire/luton.