History will be in the making when Luton hosts a joint Eid festival with 1Eid and Colours Of Eid uniting for a week of celebrations.

The event will mark a significant milestone in the town's annual celebrations with a collaboration which promises to bring together a colourful week of activiies for all the family.

Luton's first-ever Eid festival back in 2011, is set to host celebrations on April 9 and April 10, pending the’ traditional sighting of the moon’ with morning prayers scheduled at Stockwood Park at 10 am on the day of Eid. The main Eid festival will commence at St George's Square from 1pm until 9.30pm on both Eid day and the following day.

Colours of Eid, hosted by Alif New Beginnings, will continue celebrations on Saturday, April 13, with its annual event in the town centre. The event promises to build on its legacy of innovation following the establishment of Luton's first Eid parade in 2022.

Both events are free and open to the public with a range of attractions, including a funfair, international cuisines and desserts, children's activities, and storytelling sessions in store. Highlights for all ages will include circus workshops, roaming dinosaurs, puppet shows, fire juggling, donkey rides, science workshops with Mad Marc from Dragon’s Den, live music, calligraphy, arts workshops, Eid lights and spectacular firework displays.

Tahareem Farquhar, 1Eid team member and one of the main event organisers, said: "Having served the Luton community for 13 consecutive years with our bi-annual Eid festivals in the park is an amazing achievement and this year we are excited to join Colours Of Eid to create an unprecedented celebration that reflects the rich tapestry of Luton's cultural diversity. This collaboration embodies the spirit of unity and inclusivity, inviting everyone to join in the joyous festivities."

Sarah Salim, director of Alif New Beginnings and Colours Of Eid, added: "Luton has always been a melting pot of cultures, and our joint effort with 1Eid aims to celebrate this diversity while fostering a sense of community and togetherness. We invite everyone to come and be a part of history in the making."