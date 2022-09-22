Luton's Sikh community honour the Queen and wish King Charles a long and peaceful reign
People of all faiths in Luton were among millions around the country who honoured Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8.
By Lynn Hughes
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 3:19 pm
On Saturday, two days before her funeral on September 19, members of the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Luton, gathered to send their condolences to the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty, who died in Balmoral.
The congregation, or Sangat, of Sikhs also wished that the new monarch, King Charles III, has a long and peaceful reign.