Luton’s Sikh Soup Kitchen reaches 5,000 meal landmark

For a start, it’s not limited to soup.

When its pop-up stand opens outside Luton Town Hall every Sunday at 5.30pm, it offers those in need a vegetarian food bag containing a hot meal, a can of soup, a loaf of bread, fresh fruit, a scone and bottle of water.

Most of the items are donated and everyone involved is a volunteer – from the band of women who prepare the food at the brand new Guru Nanak Gurdwara (place of worship) on Dallow Road, to those who pack, transport and distribute it.

Volunteers in Luton's largest working kitchen in the Guru Nanak Gurdwara

Volunteer Gurch Randhawa – who also happens to be a university professor – says: “We established the soup kitchen last November which is an auspicious months for millions of Sikhs around the world.

"It’s when we celebrate Guru Nanak, the founding guru of Sikhism, and dedicate our lives to the Sikh principles of equality, justice and selfless service.

"With the opening of the new Gurdwara, we decided to establish a Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen serving langar . . . free vegetarian food for everyone, regardless of religion, culture, race, gender or social status.”

Gurdwana president Baljit Singh says: “We feel it is our duty, as Sikhs, to help others.

Gurdwara president Baljit Singh (right) accompanies volunteers taking food to the pop-up stall outside the council offices.

"We are honoured to have reached the 5,000 meal landmark since launching the Sikh Soup Kitchen. We have served more than 100 hot meals every Sunday evening, come rain or shine.”

Co-ordinator Bal Ahir adds: “We are keen to ensure we can provide food to as many people as possible from all faiths and ethnic backgrounds.”

Luton’s Guru Nanak Gurdwara has the largest working kitchen in the town, run entirely by volunteers.

Gurch says: “The Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen demonstrates community cohesion in action – Sainsbury’s in Harpenden provides surplus bread, pastries, fruit and vegetables, Gails Bakery in Harpenden gives us breads and pastries while Signature Breads in Luton provide naans.

Volunteers set up the Sikh Soup Kitchen stall in readiness for the queues that will soon form

"Putteridge Bury Conference Centre kindly provides scones while Thurlow Nunn are loaning a van for support.”

> The Gurdwara would welcome more donations of food. If you can help, please contact [email protected] or visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/luton-sikh-soup-kitchen

Dishing out the delicious vegetarian meal into suitable containers