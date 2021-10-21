Luton's Stopsley Surma crowned ‘Best Takeaway of the Year’ in the south east

A popular Indian takeaway has been crowned champion at a prestigious industry awards ceremony.

Stopsley Surma, Hitchin Road, was declared ‘Best Takeaway of the Year’ in the south east region by Asian and Restaurant Awards, which was hosting its fifth annual event at The Mercure Piccadilly, Manchester.

The business was chosen as the winner by receiving the most number of customer votes, which were based on the quality of food, service, and value for money.

Owner Mohammed at the awards ceremony. Photos: Stopsley Surma.

Owner, Mohammed Ali, said: “We are extremely proud and humble to have received such a prestigious award during these challenging and unprecedented times.

“The competition is becoming difficult each year, which we feel is healthy for our business as it challenges us to become more driven and focused on the quality and service we should be providing to our customers.

“We would like to thank each and everyone one of our customers who have made this award possible by supporting us during these tough times. This award gives our team the satisfaction for being recognised for the hard work and preparation that is put into making those dishes we so much enjoy serving our customers.”

To find out more about the business, visit: www.stopsley-surma.com/business