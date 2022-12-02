Luton's Strathmore Church celebrates 50 golden years
The church opened in 1972
There were activities aplenty when the congregation of Strathmore Avenue Methodist Church marked its 50th anniversary recently.
The unusual octagonal church opened its doors for the first time in November 1972 and its history has been captured by Michael Henley in a unique report, illustrated with lots of photographs.
The church held a special event to mark the occasion. Everyone in the Park Town area of Luton was invited and greetings from friends far and near were projected on the wall.
A film of the Silver Jubilee was shown and each group which meets in the church put on a display of their projects.
And there was a splendid birthday cake which was enjoyed by all.
Deacon Jacqueline Esama-John, who was previously at Strathmore, was invited with her family to lead the 50th anniversary worship which was also attended by the congregations of Farley Hill and High Town Methodist Churches.
A thanksgiving meal was served in the church afterwards.