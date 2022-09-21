Luton's Strong Tower Nursery is 'like a family' at the heart of the community

A Luton nursery that staff describe as being "like a family" is making a big impact in the community.

Strong Tower Nursery, which is based on two sites on Mount Pleasant Road and High Street, has kept the same team members since it opened in 2014, with the tight-knit group praised by Ofsted for its range of activities and teaching children "impressive new vocabulary".

Meanwhile, the busy nursery also runs a foodbank for local parents, whilst supporting several charity events including Macmillan Coffee Morning and Children In Need.

Manager, Ann-Marie Williams, told the Luton News: "We are not just a team, the staff tell me it's more like a family setting.

"They are allowed to be themselves and be professional at the same time. Everyone's strengths come through because we work together."

Ann-Marie had always wanted to be a nursery practitioner, as she looked after her siblings when she was younger "and grew to like children".

Thanks to the help of her mentor, Norma James, she went on to gain her CACHE Level 3 Diploma in Teaching from Lewisham College, and set about making plans to open a new nursery.

Ann-Marie said: "I was quite excited but then the hard work begins! There was a lot of ground work to do."

Since 2014, the nursery has had two Ofsted ratings, one in 2016 - Good - and another in 2020, in which the team was proud to maintain its status.

Praising the team, the 2020 report (Good) said: "The manager and her team share the values of hard work, and have a great interest in working with children.

"They work tirelessly to provide a curriculum that reflects the needs and interests of each child."

A typical day at Strong Tower includes: free play with friends (followed by tidy up time), a carpet session (where children practice their ABCs, months of the year, and learn about the week's theme), snack time, and class time (in which every child learns with their own key worker).

This is followed by outside play, circle time and story time.

Ann-Marie said: "We have themes, such as animals - so one week it could be jungle, the next farm, then seaside, and we include a child's interests as well.

"And they are always learning! At snack time, for example, we'll talk about where milk comes from."

The 2020 Ofsted report notes: "Children demonstrate their knowledge of what has been taught as they recall impressive new vocabulary, such as 'cavities' and 'oxygen', after activities relating to the dentist.

"Parents are pleasantly surprised when their child talks to them about healthy foods, following these activities at nursery.

"Children who speak English as an additional language are supported with picture cards, signing and adult role modelling. Children and parents who speak English as an additional language benefit from staff at the setting who speak to them initially in their home language."

Indeed, the nursery is also keen to embrace diversity and British values, and celebrates events including Eid, Diwali, Christmas, Black History Month, Hallowe'en, Chinese New Year, and more.