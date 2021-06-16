Luxury apartment in Victorian Bedfordshire manor house on market for £675k

This truly stunning duplex apartment is being marketed by Urban & Rural (see listing here) and is one of just six located within this Grade II-listed house dating back to 1843. All photographs in this collection were captured by Duncan Stead of Urban & Rural.

Enjoying its own garden with spectacular rural views over the communal landscaped grounds and surrounding countryside, the property offers unique and spacious living accommodation over the ground and first floor with grand fireplaces and an abundance of original period features throughout.

The apartment is accessed by an impressive grand reception hall, which serves as the entrance for five of the six apartments in the building.

It includes a marble fireplace and traditional split staircase. The apartment enjoys high ceilings with detailed cornices as well as impressive ornate 17th and 19th Century carved woodwork detailing on the entrance door and bay surround.

The imposing dual aspect drawing room has bay windows and a feature marble fireplace as well as a door that accesses the private garden and communal gardens beyond.

The stylish re-fitted kitchen and dining room has extensive quartz worksurfaces with a five-ring induction hob. It boasts a central island with Quooker three-in-one boiling water tap.

Fitted with high gloss handleless doors on the wall and base units, the kitchen has integrated appliances that include a coffee machine, two single ovens with warming drawers, a matching microwave as well as a fridge freezer and wine cooler.

A particular feature in the kitchen is the impressive bay window with carved wood surround that overlooks the garden whilst a spacious hallway and cloakroom complete the downstairs accommodation.

The first floor features two impressive bedrooms both of which enjoy feature fireplaces and bay windows with superb panoramic views - the master bedroom benefits from an en-suite bathroom and the guest bedroom has an en-suite shower room.

Outside the garden is well planned with a central water feature, paved patio seating and lounge areas, a summerhouse with veranda and mature hedgerow providing privacy and screening.

