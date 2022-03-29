M1 chaos at Luton after car fire
Commuters are warned to expect delays
By Lynn Hughes
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 5:30 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 5:34 pm
Commuters are being warned to expect delays on the M1 following a vehicle fire at Luton.
All lanes have now reopened between J11 and J11a following the fire earlier this afternoon but National Highways is still warning of four miles queues on the motorway.
The fire brigade was called to the scene and the road closed for a time at around 4pm.
And Beds Police have also been warning of the dangers to motorists taking photos of the scenes of crashes as they drive past.
Using mobile phones to capture incidents can lead to six points on a driving licence and a £200 fine.