M1 crash closes three lanes near Luton

There are delays of over an hour

By Lynn Hughes
28 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 5:33pm
Three lanes of the motorway are closed
Luton commuters are being warned of delays following a collision on the M1.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident northbound between junctions 11a and junction 12.

The incident was reported around 4.09pm and lanes 1, 2 and 4 (of 4) are closed. There are currently long delays of 79 minutes above normal journey times and eight miles of congestion approaching the incident.

Roads around the area through Luton and Dunstable are also experiencing a rise in traffic.

