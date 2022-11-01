M1 crash closes three lanes near Luton
There are delays of over an hour
By Lynn Hughes
28 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
1st Nov 2022, 5:33pm
Luton commuters are being warned of delays following a collision on the M1.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident northbound between junctions 11a and junction 12.
The incident was reported around 4.09pm and lanes 1, 2 and 4 (of 4) are closed. There are currently long delays of 79 minutes above normal journey times and eight miles of congestion approaching the incident.
Roads around the area through Luton and Dunstable are also experiencing a rise in traffic.
Most Popular
Keep up to date here.