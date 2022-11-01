Three lanes of the motorway are closed

Luton commuters are being warned of delays following a collision on the M1.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident northbound between junctions 11a and junction 12.

The incident was reported around 4.09pm and lanes 1, 2 and 4 (of 4) are closed. There are currently long delays of 79 minutes above normal journey times and eight miles of congestion approaching the incident.

Roads around the area through Luton and Dunstable are also experiencing a rise in traffic.