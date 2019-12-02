Magpas to the rescue after multiple people injured in M1 crash near Caddington

A Magpas medical team rushed to the scene of major collision near Junction 11 of the M1 outside Caddington yesterday, in which several people were injured.

At 4:21pm yesterday afternoon, Dr Alison McInerney and paramedic Dan Read arrived on the M1 near via a Magpas Air Ambulance rapid response vehicle.

A Magpas rapid response vehicle rushed to the scene

They had been called to a collision between a car and a lorry, in which multiple people were injured.

The Magpas advanced medical team assessed one patient (in his 20’s) who had sustained multiple serious injuries.

They gave the man advanced pain relief and put measures in place to protect his injuries at the scene (providing him with A&E level care), before accompanying him to St Mary’s Hospital, London.

He was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival.

EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crews, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were all also in attendance.