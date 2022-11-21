A specialist market in Dunstable that showcases local talents has won a major award.

Dunstable’s Middle Row market, which features crafters, artisans and food makers, was awarded the Small Market Achievement Award at the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) 2022 Conference and AGM.

The award was collected by the town council’s Town Centre Manager, Annette Clynes, who organises and leads the town’s markets.

The council received the award last month

Middle Row Market is held on the second and third Saturday of every month in The Square and along Middle Row. Annette has been working hard to build up the market and source more independent traders and businesses.

Councillor Peter Hollick, Chair of the Dunstable Town Council Community Services Committee, said: “Dunstable Town Council has been committed to finding the right formula for markets in Dunstable for several years. Creating an interesting market offer for shoppers and traders alike has been a focus over recent years, with the Town Council investing in time and resources, which has seen our Middle Row markets grow from just a couple of stalls to now over 30 stalls at peak season.

"Traders and shoppers alike are choosing to come to Dunstable and this is something that should be celebrated, so to receive this national recognition and the award for Market Achievement (small market) is absolutely marvellous.”