Major award for Luton day nursery following parent praise

Children and colleagues at Seabrook Day Nursery

Seabrook Day Nursery in Luton has scooped a major award after parents gave it a perfect 10/10 score to put it in the Top 20 of 1,326 of the best UK early years providers in the East of England.

Thousands of parent recommendations for the best Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ and ‘Good’ early years settings were scrutinised to create the regional league tables for Daynurseries - the leading online Early Years directory and industry website - Annual Awards.

Celebrating the Daynurseries Award, Becky Smith, manager of Seabrook in Lewsey Road said: “We really couldn’t be more delighted or proud because it is our very busy parents who made this award possible. They are incredibly supportive of Seabrook and instrumental in helping us ensure that every child gets the best possible nursery experience. That is why their praise and recommendations mean so much.”

The award is based on the nursery’s online recommendations from parents, relatives and guardians of the children at Seabrook Day Nursery, which is part of the award-winning, employee-owned Childbase Partnership, which topped both the Sunday Times Best Places to Work and UK Great Place to work Awards this year.

An Eco-Nursery, sending zero waste to landfill and holding the highest Eco-Schools accolade of a Green Flag for exceptional environmental awareness and conservation, Seabrook Day Nursery boasts large imaginative in and outdoor age-appropriate play and learning spaces.

Amanda Hopkins, Daynurseries.co.uk reviews manager said: "We would like to congratulate Seabrook Day Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the East of England. Being chosen as one of the best nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

"Our award is recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children a high standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will hopefully help create strong self-esteem and a lifelong love of learning.”