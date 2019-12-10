Major fire breaks out at derelict building in Upper George Street

Workers have been evacuated from a Luton street as firefighters tackle a major blaze in a derelict building.

Pedestrians are advised to avoud Upper George Street as fire fighters continue to tackle the fire.

The fire broke out at a derelict building in Upper George Street

A Beds Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "[We] received reports of a fire in a derelict building on Upper George Street, Luton at just before 11.45am today.

"Crews are currently in attendance with six fire engines and two aerial platforms at the scene. Crews are making good progress and working on preventing further damage to adjacent buildings. People in these adjacent buildings have been evacuated by Bedfordshire Police.

"We would encourage those in the area to close their windows and doors as there may be a lot of smoke from the building.

"We are working with our partners in Bedfordshire Police to implement scene safety. Dunstable Place, Alma Street, Alma Link and part of Upper George Street are currently closed. We would encourage people to avoid the area where possible.

"No pictures of scene as yet. Please follow our Twitter page for more updates."

All appointments at neighbouring Maple Dental practice have been cancelled until 2pm.