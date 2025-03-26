Make sure your affairs are in order – and support Age Concern Luton at the same time

Last will and testament. Picture: Melinda Gimpel via Pexels

If you haven’t written a will, there’s no better time than the present.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Respected local solicitors Machins are offering their expertise in either single or mirror wills in exchange for a donation to Age Concern Luton.

Mirror wills suit married or unmarried couples where both have similar wishes on how to distribute assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Machins spokesperson Nicki Denton-Masih explained the practice has chosen to support ACL because of the vital role it plays in supporting older people in our community.

She added: “The charity provides essential services including advice and advocacy as well as home support and repair, gardening and social activities.”

Clients are encouraged to donate £275 for mirror wills and £175 for single wills.

Luton Wills Month will be running during April. There is limited availability with appointments so contact Machins as soon as possible to take advantage of this generous offer – while simultaneously helping the town’s senior citizens.