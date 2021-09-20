Mall Luton gives you the chance to take a selfie with a difference!

All those addicted to selfies will be delighted to hear they can now indulge their hobby with a variety of different backdrops - and stand a chance of winning £1,000 worth of prizes.

The new Selfie Lounge at The Mall opens on Monday (September 20) and runs until Sunday October 3.

Visitors of all ages are can choose between five themed lounges to provide the perfect selfie backdrop.

The Selfie Lounge

They range from hats - one of Luton's claims to fame - to hotline bling, flowers, rainbows and a flamingo - a nod to the water fountain which was once a prominent feature in the town centre.

Mall spokeswoman Lavinia Douglass said: "Our free event allows family and friends to upgrade their Instagram feed and stand a chance of winning some fantastic prizes."

> To enter, simply take a selfie and share it on The Mall's social media channels using the hashtag #selfieloungethemall