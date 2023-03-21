The girls were harassed on a bus between Luton and Hitchin

A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of harassment, following reports that two teenage girls have been receiving unwanted attention on a bus service running between Luton and Hitchin.

The man, from Hayes in Middlesex, has been released on bail with numerous conditions, including not to enter Hertfordshire, whilst the investigation continues. Officers would like to speak to anyone who has been harassed or received unwanted or inappropriate attention, whilst travelling by bus between Luton and Hitchin via the rural villages.

Investigating officer Frances Aylin said: “This unwanted interaction between the victims and the offender is reported to have been taking place for some time and we believe there may be other teenagers/women who have been targeted in a similar way.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Frances Aylin via email at [email protected]k