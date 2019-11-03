Man arrested in second Luton stabbing this week

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing another man in Luton in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

The victim was stabbed in Dallow Road just before 1am and is in a stable condition in hospital, with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Crime

Police have arrested a man in connection with the attack, and he remains in police custody for questioning.

DS Ben Stone said: “Firstly I hope to offer some reassurance to our communities; we believe this incident this morning was targeted, and we don’t believe there is any threat to the wider community.

“Following the incident, residents may have seen an increased police presence in the Dallow Road area while we have been carrying out enquiries.

"This will continue over the coming days, with our Luton Community Policing Teams remaining in the area to provide providing a visible presence.

“There has been some speculation about the condition of the victim, so I would like to take this opportunity to confirm he remains in hospital in a stable condition. Although his injuries are serious, at this time they are not believed to be life-threatening.”

An investigation continues.