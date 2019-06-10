Man charged after ammunition found in Luton town centre

A man has been charged after ammunition was found in Luton town centre over the weekend.

Charlie Sullivan, 22, of no fixed address but from Luton, was charged on Sunday, June 9, with possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and threats to kill.

Police

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday) and has been remanded into custody ahead of a future court appearance.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police were searching in Luton town centre yesterday (Sunday) after receiving reports that ammunition had been found.

They recovered ammunition from the area, but the force is urging anyone who finds any further ammunition not to touch it, and to call police immediately.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 999.