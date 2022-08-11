Man charged after £14.5k of cannabis seized at drug factory in Luton home

A 27-year-old man has been charged on suspicion of producing drugs to the value of £14.5k seized at an address in Seymour Road, Luton.

Officers who entered the property on Saturday, August 6, found three rooms were filled with approximately 58 medium-sized cannabis plants which have an estimated street value of £14.5k.

The arrest was the result of intelligence reports, mostly from members of the public who report suspicious activity.

Officers found the drugs after raiding a property in Luton

How to spot the signs that a cannabis factory is near you?> Frequent visitors at unsociable hours

> Loud humming noises and bright lights coming from the property

> Unusual smells coming from a property

> Uuspicious or unfamiliar vehicles outside an address

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing can report to police online or by calling 101.

Alternatively, report information to Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or the Crimestoppers website.