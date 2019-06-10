Man charged following fatal collision in Luton

A 40-year-old man from Luton has been charged in connection with a fatal road collision in Luton on Friday evening.

Marcin Bereda, of Stockwood Crescent, Luton, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday) where he was remanded pending a future court date.

At 6.22pm, police were called to reports of a collision at New Airport Way on the slip from the A1098 London Road.

Emergency services attended and one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed by local police.

The circumstances of the incident have been referred to the IOPC in line with standard protocol following prior police contact.