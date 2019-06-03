Man dies following serious collision at Sundon Pits in Luton

A 48-year-old man has died following a serious collision at Sundon Pits near Luton yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

Bedfordshire Police were called to reports of a serious collision in which a vehicle had overturned, just before 3.50pm.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

“A file will now be passed to the coroner.

“The man’s next of kin have now been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.”