Man flies to Spain from Luton to buy olive oil for less than supermarket bottle
Callum Ryan, 24, was talking to his girlfriend, Beca Morgan, 25, about how expensive olive oil is in the UK.
He had a trip planned to Alicante, Spain, the following day so told her he would bring her a bottle back - to save them splashing out £7.38 on their usual bottle.
To Callum's surprise his whole trip, including his flight there and back - and a bottle of olive oil cost less than the average price of a bottle in the UK – £7.38.
His flight from Luton Airport to Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport for £3.90, where he picked up a bottle of olive oil for £2.19 and a flight home for £1 - all for £7.09.
Callum, a content creator, from Milton Keynes, said: "Before I went away, we were moaning about the price of olive oil and I thought I would be able to grab some in Spain for cheaper.
"When I realised my flight there and back, and a bottle of olive oil was cheaper than the average bottle in the UK I thought it was unreal.
"Not only is Spanish olive oil better, but I got a day on the beach, had a swim and saved (HUH?) the pasta dish - no stress at all."
Callum caught a flight from Luton to Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport at 8am on January 21, for £3.90.
He spent a day in Alicante, he went to the beach, had a swim in the sea and bought a bottle of olive oil for just £2.16.
After bagging a bargain, Callum flew home from on Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport to Luton Airport on January 22, for £1.
In total, Callum spent £7.09 which is cheaper than the average price of olive oil in the UK.
Callum shared his holiday on TikTok - @thatonecal.
Cost of trip and olive oil – Flight out - £3.90, Olive oil - £2.19, Flight home - £1. Total - £7.09.